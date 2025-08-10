Left Menu

KSU Leader Files 'Missing' Complaint Against Union Minister Suresh Gopi

A Kerala Students' Union leader filed a 'missing' complaint against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, alleging his inaccessibility to constituents and silence on the arrest of two Catholic nuns. The complaint was addressed to the police, and a district-wide poster campaign was announced to demand accountability.

Updated: 10-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:52 IST
A Kerala Students' Union leader has alleged that Union Minister Suresh Gopi has been 'inaccessible' to his constituents in Thrissur, prompting him to file a 'missing' complaint with the police.

The complaint comes amid criticism from other local leaders over Gopi's silence on the recent arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

Alongside the complaint, the KSU plans to launch a poster campaign demanding answers from the minister, reflecting growing frustration among his supporters and constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

