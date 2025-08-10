Honoring a Legacy: Hemant Soren's Tribute to His Father on His Birthday
On his birthday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed gratitude to national leaders for their greetings and paid tribute to his late father, Shibu Soren, a pivotal figure in Jharkhand's tribal movement. Soren emphasized his father's influence on his leadership and public service philosophy.
On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren received birthday greetings from prominent national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. These messages were extended amidst Soren's deep reflection on the legacy of his late father, Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier this month.
In a heartfelt note, Soren shared his profound connection with his father and mentor, recalling Shibu Soren's influence in shaping his understanding of leadership as a form of service to the people. He highlighted his father's teachings on converting challenges into opportunities and serving with empathy and strength.
Shibu Soren, fondly remembered as 'Dishom Guru,' was honored for his contributions to Jharkhand's tribal community. The emotional resonance with his father's ideology continues to guide Hemant Soren's policy decisions, striving to bring marginalized communities into the mainstream.
