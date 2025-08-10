Congress Launches Campaign Against Alleged Vote Theft by BJP

In a bold move to counter alleged electoral fraud, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav announced a mass awareness campaign targeting what he claims is the BJP's collusion with the Election Commission to manipulate votes. This announcement comes in response to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations.

Addressing Congress workers in Adarsh Nagar, Yadav urged them to take a stand and defend democracy. He echoed Gandhi's claims of widespread vote fraud in Karnataka, describing it as a 'crime against the Constitution.' Yadav emphasized the importance of discussing this issue at various organizational levels through the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan.'

Yadav supported Gandhi's call for digital voter rolls from the Election Commission and criticized its alleged bias towards the BJP. Videos of Gandhi's allegations were shown across 11 districts, strengthening their narrative. The Congress seeks judicial intervention to protect the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)