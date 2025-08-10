Left Menu

Congress Launches Campaign Against Alleged Vote Theft by BJP

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav announced a mass awareness campaign against alleged vote theft by the BJP with the Election Commission's collusion, as exposed by Rahul Gandhi. Party workers are urged to actively participate to safeguard democracy. Detailed meetings and presentations are planned across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:17 IST
Congress Launches Campaign Against Alleged Vote Theft by BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to counter alleged electoral fraud, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav announced a mass awareness campaign targeting what he claims is the BJP's collusion with the Election Commission to manipulate votes. This announcement comes in response to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegations.

Addressing Congress workers in Adarsh Nagar, Yadav urged them to take a stand and defend democracy. He echoed Gandhi's claims of widespread vote fraud in Karnataka, describing it as a 'crime against the Constitution.' Yadav emphasized the importance of discussing this issue at various organizational levels through the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan.'

Yadav supported Gandhi's call for digital voter rolls from the Election Commission and criticized its alleged bias towards the BJP. Videos of Gandhi's allegations were shown across 11 districts, strengthening their narrative. The Congress seeks judicial intervention to protect the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025