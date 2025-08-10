Left Menu

BJP MP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Frustration

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' accusations against the Election Commission as expressions of frustration. Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer demanded evidence from Gandhi following his claims. Initial investigations questioned the authenticity of documents Gandhi presented, suggesting potential inaccuracies in his allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:01 IST
BJP MP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Frustration
BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana has dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) as nothing more than expressions of frustration. Speaking to ANI, Khatana argued that such claims surface when the public rejects a political party, suggesting Gandhi's remarks aim to capture public attention.

Khatana further implied that whenever the BJP secures electoral victories, questions surrounding the election process, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), are unwarranted. He expressed confidence in the voter support for BJP in states like Bihar and West Bengal, countering Gandhi's allegations.

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has formally asked Rahul Gandhi to submit documentary evidence supporting his claims of voter fraud. The CEO highlighted concerns over the authenticity of documents Gandhi referenced, noting discrepancies with official records. A voter named Shakun Rani was implicated in alleged double voting, a claim she has since denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025