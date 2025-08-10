BJP MP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Frustration

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana has dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) as nothing more than expressions of frustration. Speaking to ANI, Khatana argued that such claims surface when the public rejects a political party, suggesting Gandhi's remarks aim to capture public attention.

Khatana further implied that whenever the BJP secures electoral victories, questions surrounding the election process, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), are unwarranted. He expressed confidence in the voter support for BJP in states like Bihar and West Bengal, countering Gandhi's allegations.

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has formally asked Rahul Gandhi to submit documentary evidence supporting his claims of voter fraud. The CEO highlighted concerns over the authenticity of documents Gandhi referenced, noting discrepancies with official records. A voter named Shakun Rani was implicated in alleged double voting, a claim she has since denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)