Opposition MPs Detained During Protest March in Delhi

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Monday detained more than 30 opposition MPs who were marching to the Election Commission (EC) office. The protest was against the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Among those detained were prominent political figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and TMC's Sagarika Ghose, according to police sources. The authorities stated that while the EC had authorized entry for only 30 MPs, the protest march included a larger number of participants.

This protest follows allegations by opposition parties that the SIR exercise, particularly in Bihar, is an attempt to manipulate voter rolls ahead of upcoming elections. Similar claims have been made regarding voter list manipulations during the 2023 Assembly elections in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency.

