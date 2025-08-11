U.S. and Europe: United Front Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic relations and present a unified approach, the United States has promised to consult with its European partners prior to a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a briefing on Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted this commitment, underlining the necessity of coordination among European leaders to ensure a cohesive response to the high-stakes meeting.

The consultations are seen as crucial in maintaining strong transatlantic ties and in managing the complexities of U.S.-Russian relations, especially given current geopolitical tensions.

