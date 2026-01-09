Greenland Tensions: Polish Prime Minister Raises Concerns Over NATO Strain
Poland's prime minister expressed concern over the strain caused by the U.S. threat to take over Greenland, potentially destabilizing NATO. Warsaw emphasizes its loyalty to the U.S. but insists on honesty regarding its security concerns, fearing increased divisions could embolden Russia.
Poland's prime minister has raised alarms over the stress induced on NATO by the United States' intentions regarding Greenland. Speaking on Friday, he underscored the importance of candid dialogue among allies.
Poland considers the U.S. and NATO essential for its security, particularly against a more assertive Russia. There's a growing fear in Warsaw that divisions within NATO might embolden Moscow. A U.S. move to take over Greenland from Denmark would escalate tensions and deepen rifts between Trump and European leaders.
"I'm incredibly concerned about the Greenland issue, as well as the events occurring in the U.S.," Tusk said at a press conference. "As allies and friends, it's crucial for Poland, as a loyal U.S. ally, to honestly address our perspectives. Among friends, honesty is paramount."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa
Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy
India and Fiji Deepen Agritech and Food Security Partnership, Signal New Opportunities in Digital Agriculture
The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge
Russia's Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions Near NATO Border