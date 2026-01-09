Greenland Tensions: Polish Prime Minister Raises Concerns Over NATO Strain

Poland's prime minister has raised alarms over the stress induced on NATO by the United States' intentions regarding Greenland. Speaking on Friday, he underscored the importance of candid dialogue among allies.

Poland considers the U.S. and NATO essential for its security, particularly against a more assertive Russia. There's a growing fear in Warsaw that divisions within NATO might embolden Moscow. A U.S. move to take over Greenland from Denmark would escalate tensions and deepen rifts between Trump and European leaders.

"I'm incredibly concerned about the Greenland issue, as well as the events occurring in the U.S.," Tusk said at a press conference. "As allies and friends, it's crucial for Poland, as a loyal U.S. ally, to honestly address our perspectives. Among friends, honesty is paramount."

