Gujarat's Bold Stand Against Tariff Terrorism

A significant protest took place in Amreli, Gujarat, as local leaders advocated for a boycott of American goods in response to the Trump administration's decision to hike tariffs on Indian imports by 50 per cent.

Organized by BJP figures such as Dileep Sanghani and under the banner of Bharatiya Jan Parishad, participants marched with banners, ending in a demonstration by burning US products at Rajkamal Chowk to express dissatisfaction.

Leaders compared the current situation to past US sanctions on India, emphasizing national resilience. They argued that the high tariffs aim to challenge India's growing economic strength, particularly in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)