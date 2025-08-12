Election Chaos in Pulivendula: Leaders Arrested Amidst Allegations
The Pulivendula bypoll began with tension as police detained YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, sparking allegations of political bias. YSRCP condemned this, citing it disrupted democratic processes. The party accused TDP of booth capturing and voter intimidation, urging the SEC to ensure a fair electoral process.
- Country:
- India
The Pulivendula bypolls on Tuesday started with high drama as YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was taken into custody by the police in Kadapa district. The action set off a flurry of allegations of political bias against the authorities.
YSRCP quickly denounced the arrest, labeling it as an oppressive move lacking any prior notification. They claimed it was part of a larger political strategy to disturb the electoral process. Avinash Reddy decried his arrest, highlighting incidents of alleged partiality by the police.
Accusations flew as YSRCP alleged that TDP supporters had captured booths and intimidated voters, with police inaction raising concerns. The opposition urged the State Election Commission to intervene, ensure a fair election, and curb the alleged misconduct threatening democratic rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
