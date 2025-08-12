Left Menu

Election Chaos in Pulivendula: Leaders Arrested Amidst Allegations

The Pulivendula bypoll began with tension as police detained YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, sparking allegations of political bias. YSRCP condemned this, citing it disrupted democratic processes. The party accused TDP of booth capturing and voter intimidation, urging the SEC to ensure a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:00 IST
Election Chaos in Pulivendula: Leaders Arrested Amidst Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Pulivendula bypolls on Tuesday started with high drama as YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was taken into custody by the police in Kadapa district. The action set off a flurry of allegations of political bias against the authorities.

YSRCP quickly denounced the arrest, labeling it as an oppressive move lacking any prior notification. They claimed it was part of a larger political strategy to disturb the electoral process. Avinash Reddy decried his arrest, highlighting incidents of alleged partiality by the police.

Accusations flew as YSRCP alleged that TDP supporters had captured booths and intimidated voters, with police inaction raising concerns. The opposition urged the State Election Commission to intervene, ensure a fair election, and curb the alleged misconduct threatening democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025