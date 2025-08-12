Demand for Election Commission Action Sparks Political Controversy
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet if discrepancies in electoral rolls are confirmed by the Election Commission. He urges equal rule enforcement nationwide and posits that the current government's legitimacy is questionable if it was elected based on flawed voter lists.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet, alongside the dissolution of the Lok Sabha, should the Election Commission confirm discrepancies in electoral rolls.
Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, argues that the EC cannot selectively validate voter lists, asserting it must ensure uniformity across all states, including West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.
The TMC leader questions the legitimacy of the central government if elected on flawed rolls, claiming the BJP selectively conducted voter list revisions where they fear electoral defeat, and calls for a nationwide roll revision.
