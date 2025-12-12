Health Crisis of Khaleda Zia: Former Prime Minister Placed on Ventilator

Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, experienced a severe decline in health, leading to her being placed on ventilator support Thursday night, doctors reported.

The chief cardiologist, Shahabuddin Talukdar, stated, "Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose," prompting this critical intervention.

Zia has been at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23, suffering from multiple health issues. This marks the first time the medical board has provided a detailed statement, following regular updates from her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.

