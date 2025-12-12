Left Menu

Health Crisis of Khaleda Zia: Former Prime Minister Placed on Ventilator

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, is on ventilator support as her health deteriorates, with increased breathing difficulties and imbalanced oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Previously treated with non-invasive methods, doctors at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital have updated her status, marking a concerning development in her condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:51 IST
Health Crisis of Khaleda Zia: Former Prime Minister Placed on Ventilator
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, experienced a severe decline in health, leading to her being placed on ventilator support Thursday night, doctors reported.

The chief cardiologist, Shahabuddin Talukdar, stated, "Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose," prompting this critical intervention.

Zia has been at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23, suffering from multiple health issues. This marks the first time the medical board has provided a detailed statement, following regular updates from her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025