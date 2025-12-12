Health Crisis of Khaleda Zia: Former Prime Minister Placed on Ventilator
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, is on ventilator support as her health deteriorates, with increased breathing difficulties and imbalanced oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Previously treated with non-invasive methods, doctors at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital have updated her status, marking a concerning development in her condition.
Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, experienced a severe decline in health, leading to her being placed on ventilator support Thursday night, doctors reported.
The chief cardiologist, Shahabuddin Talukdar, stated, "Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose," prompting this critical intervention.
Zia has been at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23, suffering from multiple health issues. This marks the first time the medical board has provided a detailed statement, following regular updates from her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.
