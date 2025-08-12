Left Menu

Kalyan Banerjee Reaffirms Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval

Kalyan Banerjee has clarified his absence from a political protest due to commitments in the Supreme Court and parliamentary duties. Despite stepping down as TMC's chief whip, he emphasized unwavering loyalty to Mamata Banerjee. His resignation has led to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's appointment as his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:30 IST
Kalyan Banerjee Reaffirms Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Kalyan Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee recently addressed concerns over his absence from a critical protest, stating his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee remains steadfast. His absence was due to attending essential matters, including a Supreme Court hearing and the inauguration of new MP flats by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, a key figure in the Parliamentary House Committee, highlighted the fruition of proposals leading to the construction of 184 new MP flats. Despite external criticisms, he reiterated that his loyalty to Mamata Banerjee is unquestionable and will not waver.

In light of recent shifts in party roles, the TMC has accepted his resignation as chief whip, appointing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as his successor. Banerjee's criticisms and reflections on intra-party dynamics have been focal points amid these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025