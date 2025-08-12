Kalyan Banerjee Reaffirms Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee recently addressed concerns over his absence from a critical protest, stating his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee remains steadfast. His absence was due to attending essential matters, including a Supreme Court hearing and the inauguration of new MP flats by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, a key figure in the Parliamentary House Committee, highlighted the fruition of proposals leading to the construction of 184 new MP flats. Despite external criticisms, he reiterated that his loyalty to Mamata Banerjee is unquestionable and will not waver.

In light of recent shifts in party roles, the TMC has accepted his resignation as chief whip, appointing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as his successor. Banerjee's criticisms and reflections on intra-party dynamics have been focal points amid these changes.

