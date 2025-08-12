Left Menu

Tension Erupts as BJP Leader House Arrested Over Temple Demolition Protest

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao faced house arrest for hours due to potential unrest over a temple's demolition in Banjara Hills. Despite calling it an attack on Hindu society, Rao criticized the Congress government, while Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the move as reflective of anarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Telangana after BJP state president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest on Tuesday over protests against a temple demolition in Banjara Hills. The decision aimed to preempt any potential law and order issues amid scheduled Hindu protests.

The preventive measure, which stretched from morning until 4 pm, coincided with calls by Hindu groups for a special puja at the demolished Peddamma temple. Agitation has been mounting among these groups since the last month's temple demolition.

Reacting strongly, Rao criticized his arrest as reminiscent of Nizam-era tyranny under the current Congress administration. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, denounced the arrest, labeling it a sign of 'anarchy' and urging the government's focus on arresting those who demolished the religious site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

