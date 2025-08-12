Tension Erupts as BJP Leader House Arrested Over Temple Demolition Protest

Tensions flared in Telangana after BJP state president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest on Tuesday over protests against a temple demolition in Banjara Hills. The decision aimed to preempt any potential law and order issues amid scheduled Hindu protests.

The preventive measure, which stretched from morning until 4 pm, coincided with calls by Hindu groups for a special puja at the demolished Peddamma temple. Agitation has been mounting among these groups since the last month's temple demolition.

Reacting strongly, Rao criticized his arrest as reminiscent of Nizam-era tyranny under the current Congress administration. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, denounced the arrest, labeling it a sign of 'anarchy' and urging the government's focus on arresting those who demolished the religious site.

(With inputs from agencies.)