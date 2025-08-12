Trump Pressures Fed Over Interest Rates and Lawsuit

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his push for the Federal Reserve to reduce benchmark interest rates. His criticism extended to a 'major lawsuit' against Fed Chair Jerome Powell, citing Powell's oversight of the central bank's building renovations.

Trump took to his social media platform, asserting that Jerome 'Too Late' Powell should immediately lower the rate. He also considered advancing a lawsuit against Powell, criticizing his 'horrible and grossly incompetent' supervision of the Fed's construction projects.

This latest move underscores Trump's ongoing dissatisfaction with Powell's fiscal policies and handling of the central bank's infrastructure matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)