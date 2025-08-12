Left Menu

Trump Considers Legal Action Against Fed Chief Over Headquarters Renovations

President Donald Trump is contemplating a lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell concerning the handling of renovations at the Fed's Washington headquarters. This potential action, hinted at in a social media post, highlights Trump's ongoing efforts to persuade Powell to lower interest rates.

President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The issue at hand involves Powell's management of the renovations at the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters, according to a statement by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The suggestion of legal action, initially revealed in a presidential social media post, adds another layer to Trump's sustained campaign urging the central bank leader to reduce interest rates. This potential move underscores the president's strategy of exerting public pressure on Powell.

The developments occur amidst Trump's ongoing criticism of Powell's policies, aiming to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary decisions to align more closely with the president's economic goals.

