Ukraine Stands Firm Against Russian Ceasefire Demands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin demands Ukraine cede its remaining control over the Donetsk region in a ceasefire deal. Zelenskyy refused, citing constitutional conflicts and potential future Russian invasions. The demand aims to give Russia control over the crucial eastern industrial heartland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:09 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Tuesday his refusal to cede control over any part of the Donetsk region to Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a ceasefire agreement.

Zelenskyy emphasized that such a withdrawal would violate Ukraine's constitution and potentially pave the way for future Russian aggression.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia's demand of securing the remaining 30% of Donetsk under Kyiv's command was communicated through U.S. officials, highlighting Putin's long-standing ambition over Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

