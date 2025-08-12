Ukraine Stands Firm Against Russian Ceasefire Demands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin demands Ukraine cede its remaining control over the Donetsk region in a ceasefire deal. Zelenskyy refused, citing constitutional conflicts and potential future Russian invasions. The demand aims to give Russia control over the crucial eastern industrial heartland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Tuesday his refusal to cede control over any part of the Donetsk region to Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Zelenskyy emphasized that such a withdrawal would violate Ukraine's constitution and potentially pave the way for future Russian aggression.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia's demand of securing the remaining 30% of Donetsk under Kyiv's command was communicated through U.S. officials, highlighting Putin's long-standing ambition over Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.
