Muzaffarpur Mayor Faces Dual Voter ID Controversy

The Election Commission has taken action against Muzaffarpur mayor Nirmala Devi following allegations of electoral malpractice. Devi, a prominent BJP leader, is accused of holding two voter ID cards. The Commission has issued a notice demanding her response to these allegations by August 16.

This development follows accusations made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier in the day. Yadav highlighted the alleged electoral violation and called for immediate action against Devi.

The Electoral Registration Officer for Muzaffarpur assembly constituency has formally requested a reply by the stipulated deadline, as the issue raises serious questions about voter ID integrity and transparency.

