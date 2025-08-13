Meat Ban Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra

At least five civic bodies in Maharashtra have announced the closure of meat shops on August 15, sparking a political storm. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has questioned this ban, while the ruling BJP defended it, citing a 1988 state order empowering such actions.

Municipal corporations in Nagpur, Nashik, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli issued similar directives. The BJP stated that the policy was first implemented in 1988 under then-Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, challenging the opposition to question the veteran leader.

However, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the ban, arguing it's wrong to impose restrictions on Independence Day. The controversy taps into broader issues of religious sensitivity, political strategy, and civil liberties.

