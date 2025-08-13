Left Menu

Meat Ban Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, a decision to shut meat shops on August 15 has ignited political controversy. BJP defends the move while opposition leaders like Ajit Pawar criticize it. The ban, linked to religious festivals, raises debates over public policy, politics, and personal freedoms in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:19 IST
Meat Ban Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least five civic bodies in Maharashtra have announced the closure of meat shops on August 15, sparking a political storm. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has questioned this ban, while the ruling BJP defended it, citing a 1988 state order empowering such actions.

Municipal corporations in Nagpur, Nashik, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli issued similar directives. The BJP stated that the policy was first implemented in 1988 under then-Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, challenging the opposition to question the veteran leader.

However, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized the ban, arguing it's wrong to impose restrictions on Independence Day. The controversy taps into broader issues of religious sensitivity, political strategy, and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025