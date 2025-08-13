Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lampedusa

A migrant boat with nearly 100 individuals capsized near Lampedusa, resulting in at least 20 deaths and leaving several missing. Survivors have been taken to a center on the island. The UNHCR reports that there were 92 to 97 people aboard when it left Libya, with efforts ongoing to locate missing individuals.

  • Italy

A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Lampedusa, when a boat filled with nearly 100 migrants capsized, resulting in a significant loss of life. At least 20 individuals have been confirmed dead, while a dozen more remain missing, according to the UN refugee agency.

Sixty survivors from this unfortunate event have been rescued and brought to a center in Lampedusa, according to Filippo Ungaro, a UNHCR spokesman in Italy. The survivors recounted that between 92 and 97 migrants were on board the ill-fated vessel when it departed from Libya.

Efforts are ongoing as authorities have managed to recover 20 bodies so far and are diligently searching for the remaining 12 to 17 individuals who are still unaccounted for, according to details shared by the UNHCR.

