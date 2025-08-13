Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Wang Yi and Ajit Doval to Tackle India-China Border Issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting India to engage in strategic discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The dialogue, part of the Special Representatives mechanism, precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tianjin for the SCO summit and aims to address longstanding boundary issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:11 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Wang Yi and Ajit Doval to Tackle India-China Border Issue
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is preparing for a pivotal visit to India on Monday, where he will engage in high-level discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The focus will be on the border issue, facilitated through the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism, as confirmed by authoritative sources.

This visit comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The timing underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address bilateral issues.

Wang's visit is largely aimed at advancing the next round of Special Representatives dialogue regarding the boundary question. Previously, Doval traveled to China last December for similar discussions with Wang, following a directive from Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reactivate dialogue mechanisms at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025