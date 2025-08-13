Diplomatic Talks: Wang Yi and Ajit Doval to Tackle India-China Border Issue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is preparing for a pivotal visit to India on Monday, where he will engage in high-level discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The focus will be on the border issue, facilitated through the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism, as confirmed by authoritative sources.

This visit comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The timing underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address bilateral issues.

Wang's visit is largely aimed at advancing the next round of Special Representatives dialogue regarding the boundary question. Previously, Doval traveled to China last December for similar discussions with Wang, following a directive from Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reactivate dialogue mechanisms at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

