Diplomatic Talks: Wang Yi and Ajit Doval to Tackle India-China Border Issue
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting India to engage in strategic discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The dialogue, part of the Special Representatives mechanism, precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tianjin for the SCO summit and aims to address longstanding boundary issues.
- Country:
- India
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is preparing for a pivotal visit to India on Monday, where he will engage in high-level discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The focus will be on the border issue, facilitated through the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism, as confirmed by authoritative sources.
This visit comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The timing underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address bilateral issues.
Wang's visit is largely aimed at advancing the next round of Special Representatives dialogue regarding the boundary question. Previously, Doval traveled to China last December for similar discussions with Wang, following a directive from Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reactivate dialogue mechanisms at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Modi unveils 'Kartavya Bhavan': A Leap towards Modern Governance
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Chhattisgarh's Silver Jubilee with Grand Celebrations
Prime Minister Modi Spurs Development in Varanasi with Multi-Crore Projects