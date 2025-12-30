Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Consults Economists for Upcoming Budget Insights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with leading economists and experts to discuss the forthcoming Budget. Key government officials, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NITI Aayog members, joined the discussion. The Union Budget for 2026-27 is expected to be presented on February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:02 IST
Prime Minister Modi Consults Economists for Upcoming Budget Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gathered top economists and sectoral experts to deliberate on the upcoming Union Budget, according to a senior government official.

The meeting commenced at 11 am and continues with notable attendees including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NITI Aayog officials.

The Finance Minister is anticipated to present the Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

 Global
2
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
3
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
4
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025