Prime Minister Modi Consults Economists for Upcoming Budget Insights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with leading economists and experts to discuss the forthcoming Budget. Key government officials, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NITI Aayog members, joined the discussion. The Union Budget for 2026-27 is expected to be presented on February 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gathered top economists and sectoral experts to deliberate on the upcoming Union Budget, according to a senior government official.
The meeting commenced at 11 am and continues with notable attendees including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NITI Aayog officials.
The Finance Minister is anticipated to present the Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on February 1.
