Congress and MMK Boycott Tamil Nadu Governor's Independence Day Event

Congress and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) are staging a boycott of the Independence Day Tea Reception hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The parties claim the Governor acts against the interests of Tamil Nadu's citizens.

State Congress President K Selvaperunthagai described the boycott as a protest against Governor Ravi, who reportedly delays pivotal legislative processes, such as forwarding a crucial bill to the President. The bill seeks to establish a university in Kumbakonam in honor of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.

Meanwhile, MMK President MH Jawahirullah echoed these sentiments, arguing that Governor Ravi's continued actions disrupt the democratic functioning of the state government, a point that resonates with MMK's decision to abstain from the event. Additionally, Congress criticized the Election Commission of India for alleged electoral irregularities in Bihar.