Judd Apatow's Golden Globes Return: A Decade-Long 'Quiet Boycott'

Filmmaker Judd Apatow delivered a humorous and candid speech at the Golden Globe Awards, marking his return after a self-imposed 10-year hiatus. Apatow, who was there to present the Best Director award, explained his absence was due to a 'quiet boycott' following a previous loss at the ceremony.

Apatow told the audience it was 'very surprising' for him to be present, having stayed away since his 2016 film 'Trainwreck' lost the Best Comedy award to Ridley Scott's 'The Martian.' He quipped about the unnoticed boycott, adding he had held a 'beef' with the ceremony ever since.

The director took playful jabs at Scott, humorously labeling him 'America's favourite comedy director,' citing serious films like 'Gladiator,' 'Blade Runner,' and 'Alien' as examples of Scott's comedic work. The remarks drew laughter from the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the event was held on Sunday night.

