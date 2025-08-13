Zelenskiy Alerts Trump of Putin's 'Bluff' Ahead of Crucial Alaska Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned U.S. President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be bluffing regarding his intentions to end the war. Ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and discussions on territorial integrity involving all key leaders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely bluffing about his desire to conclude the ongoing conflict.
The warning comes as Trump and Putin prepare for a pivotal meeting in Alaska, raising concerns among Kyiv and allies that peace terms may be dictated without Ukraine's involvement.
Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of addressing territorial integrity and securing a ceasefire through a tripartite discussion, reinforcing that no lasting decisions can be made absent Ukraine's participation.
