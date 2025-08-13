Zelenskiy Alerts Trump of Putin's 'Bluff' Ahead of Crucial Alaska Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely bluffing about his desire to conclude the ongoing conflict.

The warning comes as Trump and Putin prepare for a pivotal meeting in Alaska, raising concerns among Kyiv and allies that peace terms may be dictated without Ukraine's involvement.

Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of addressing territorial integrity and securing a ceasefire through a tripartite discussion, reinforcing that no lasting decisions can be made absent Ukraine's participation.