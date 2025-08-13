Trump Advocates Ukraine's Involvement in Russia Truce Talks
President Donald Trump has stressed Ukraine's involvement in land discussions in any truce with Russia, as mentioned by President Emmanuel Macron following intense diplomatic engagements in Europe. Trump's stance aims to preserve Ukrainian and European interests in upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin.
During a period of intense diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's involvement in any land discussions related to a truce deal with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted this need after discussions with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump's standpoint may relieve Ukraine and its allies, who feared a potential agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that compromises Europe's and Ukraine's security. Leaders aim to end a long-standing conflict that has caused substantial casualties and displacements.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated that Ukraine should prioritize negotiations without legally recognizing Russian territorial holdings. A peace plan meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy is proposed, highlighting the importance of safeguarding Ukrainian and European interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
