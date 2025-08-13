Congress Clarifies Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer's Unapproved Statement in Court

In a recent turn of events, Congress revealed that a statement suggesting a threat to Rahul Gandhi's life was filed without his consent. The statement, put forth in a court in Pune by Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar, indicated potential harm from supporters of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Nathuram Godse ideologies.

Congress media head Pawan Khera acknowledged the statement was made without Gandhi's approval. He confirmed that the lawyer plans to retract the statement. The initial goal of the application was to call for preventive protection in light of Gandhi's recent activities, including allegations of electoral fraud.

The court case, which hasn't commenced, involves comments allegedly made by Gandhi against historical figures linked to controversial ideologies. The lawyer stated that the application was crafted to ensure procedural fairness, despite the lack of client approval.

