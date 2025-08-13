Left Menu

South Africa Rebukes U.S. Human Rights Report as Tensions Escalate

The South African government has rejected a U.S. State Department report as flawed, which harshly criticizes its human rights record, primarily targeting land reforms impacting white Afrikaners. With accusations of misleading evidence, this report further strains diplomatic relations between the U.S. and South Africa, as international tensions heighten.

  • South Africa

The South African government has categorically dismissed the recent assessment of its human rights situation by the U.S. State Department, branding it as "inaccurate and deeply flawed." The report, released by the Trump administration, alleges a significant deterioration in human rights conditions in South Africa, pointing to land reforms affecting white Afrikaners as a central issue.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry has criticized the report for heavily relying on information taken out of context and discredited sources. The ministry emphasized that the UN applauds South Africa's Land Expropriation Act as a crucial step toward correcting racial imbalances in land ownership, while maintaining adherence to constitutional procedures. Also highlighted was the irony of U.S. criticisms given its own human rights challenges.

This development marks another episode of diplomatic tension between the two nations, with the Trump administration imposing tariffs, expelling the South African ambassador, and blocking financial aid over South Africa's foreign and domestic policy stances. The Afrikaans trade union Solidarieit plans to advocate in the U.S. against racial-redress laws and to enhance bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

