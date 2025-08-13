Supreme Court Scrutinizes Expansion of Voter Documentation in Bihar

In a significant hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court examined the Election Commission of India's decision to broaden the list of documents that can serve as proof of citizenship from seven to eleven for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This move, seen as making the process more accessible to voters, has been met with mixed reactions.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi commented on the inclusion of new documents, stating, "They have expanded the number of documents. It is now 11 instead of seven, by which you can identify yourself as a citizen." However, this expansion has sparked criticism from notable figures, including Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who described the list as "nothing but a house of cards."

The legal challenge continues as several petitions have been filed against the Election Commission's decision, highlighting the potential exclusion of widely held documents like Aadhaar, which limits access for the poor and marginalized communities in rural Bihar. The hearing is set to continue on Thursday, with further scrutiny on the implications of these new requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)