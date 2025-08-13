Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Expansion of Voter Documentation in Bihar

The Supreme Court reviewed the Election Commission's move to expand acceptable proof of citizenship documents from seven to eleven for electoral roll revisions in Bihar. While the court sees it as voter-friendly, critics argue it may disadvantage the poor and marginalized by excluding widely held documents like Aadhaar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:41 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court examined the Election Commission of India's decision to broaden the list of documents that can serve as proof of citizenship from seven to eleven for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This move, seen as making the process more accessible to voters, has been met with mixed reactions.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi commented on the inclusion of new documents, stating, "They have expanded the number of documents. It is now 11 instead of seven, by which you can identify yourself as a citizen." However, this expansion has sparked criticism from notable figures, including Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who described the list as "nothing but a house of cards."

The legal challenge continues as several petitions have been filed against the Election Commission's decision, highlighting the potential exclusion of widely held documents like Aadhaar, which limits access for the poor and marginalized communities in rural Bihar. The hearing is set to continue on Thursday, with further scrutiny on the implications of these new requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

