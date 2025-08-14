India Honors Military Heroes: Acknowledging Gallantry and Strategic Leadership

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, the nation paid tribute to its armed forces by acknowledging their bravery and strategic acumen. The annual military honors list recognized the pivotal roles played during Operation Sindoor, particularly by senior military leaders and dedicated personnel.

Among the awardees are Indian Air Force pilots who targeted terror sites and military facilities in Pakistan, further supported by those managing S-400 air defense systems in the decisive May conflict. High-ranking officials, including Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, were decorated for their strategic expertise.

The honors, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, encompass a wide range of awards such as the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal and the Vayu Chakra. These accolades not only laud individual achievements but also underscore the collective might and coordination of India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)