Left Menu

Fighting for Assam's Identity: CM Sarma's Pledge Against Land Jihad

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to protect the identity of indigenous Assamese people. Addressing an Independence Day gathering, he highlighted measures including land eviction to combat 'land jihad', where external forces purportedly threaten Assamese demographics. Sarma emphasized non-violent means for self-determination and resisting demographic aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:10 IST
Fighting for Assam's Identity: CM Sarma's Pledge Against Land Jihad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the Independence Day function in Guwahati, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed to defending the state's indigenous people against perceived external threats. Declaring his government's intent, Sarma highlighted the clearing of over 16,000 hectares of land encroachments as part of safeguarding Assamese identity.

Sarma drew parallels between the alleged demographic shifts caused by external groups, notably referring to 'land jihad', and the impact it could have on the Assamese community's political and economic power. The CM pointed to land evictions as a necessary action to convey the message that Assamese identity won't be compromised.

In a compelling address, Sarma warned of a dire future if the indigenous community remains passive, suggesting that outsider groups could dominate Assam's political landscape within two decades. Emphasizing the need for self-determination, Sarma called upon Assamese youth to actively participate in preserving their community, land, and homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025