Fighting for Assam's Identity: CM Sarma's Pledge Against Land Jihad
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to protect the identity of indigenous Assamese people. Addressing an Independence Day gathering, he highlighted measures including land eviction to combat 'land jihad', where external forces purportedly threaten Assamese demographics. Sarma emphasized non-violent means for self-determination and resisting demographic aggression.
During the Independence Day function in Guwahati, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed to defending the state's indigenous people against perceived external threats. Declaring his government's intent, Sarma highlighted the clearing of over 16,000 hectares of land encroachments as part of safeguarding Assamese identity.
Sarma drew parallels between the alleged demographic shifts caused by external groups, notably referring to 'land jihad', and the impact it could have on the Assamese community's political and economic power. The CM pointed to land evictions as a necessary action to convey the message that Assamese identity won't be compromised.
In a compelling address, Sarma warned of a dire future if the indigenous community remains passive, suggesting that outsider groups could dominate Assam's political landscape within two decades. Emphasizing the need for self-determination, Sarma called upon Assamese youth to actively participate in preserving their community, land, and homeland.
