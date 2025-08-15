Left Menu

Kharge Condemns Election Irregularities and Political Immorality

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of engaging in immoral practices to stay in power, particularly highlighting irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He criticized the disenfranchisement of opposition votes and use of central agencies like the ED and CBI for political purposes.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of unethical actions aimed at maintaining power, emphasizing election irregularities. In a speech marking Independence Day, Kharge asserted that votes of opposition supporters were tactically nullified in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls.

The Congress leader expressed concern that even living voters were shockingly marked as deceased and pointed out a lack of transparency from the Election Commission regarding voter disenfranchisement. Kharge also condemned the conspicuous use of institutions like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI for politically motivated operations against opposition figures.

Kharge lamented the erosion of India's international standing from its esteemed non-alignment policy and stated that the vision foreseen by the freedom fighters for India is slipping away. His remarks underscore the deepening political tensions and challenges to safeguarding democratic principles in the country.

