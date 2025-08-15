Left Menu

Telangana's Vision 2047: A Progressive Leap with HYDRAA

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges the central government to approve the BC quota bills. The state's 'TelanganaRising - 2047' vision aims to transform Telangana into a USD one trillion economy by 2035. Hyderabad's protection against flooding through the HYDRAA initiative is highlighted as crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:30 IST
Telangana's Vision 2047: A Progressive Leap with HYDRAA
Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

On Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded urgent approval from the Centre for the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature, ensuring 42% reservation for Backward Classes in education, jobs, and local bodies. These bills are currently awaiting presidential assent.

Reddy unveiled the ambitious 'TelanganaRising - 2047' vision to make the state a USD one trillion economy by 2035, with massive infrastructural projects like Metro Rail Phase-II, dry ports, and industrial corridors. Hyderabad is set to become an international standard 'Future City', ensuring a modern gateway to global opportunities.

Highlighting the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Reddy affirmed its crucial role in safeguarding the city from floods. HYDRAA has already protected numerous parks and lakes, combating encroachments and securing government lands worth Rs 30,000 crore, ensuring a safer Hyderabad for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025