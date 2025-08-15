Telangana's Vision 2047: A Progressive Leap with HYDRAA

On Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded urgent approval from the Centre for the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature, ensuring 42% reservation for Backward Classes in education, jobs, and local bodies. These bills are currently awaiting presidential assent.

Reddy unveiled the ambitious 'TelanganaRising - 2047' vision to make the state a USD one trillion economy by 2035, with massive infrastructural projects like Metro Rail Phase-II, dry ports, and industrial corridors. Hyderabad is set to become an international standard 'Future City', ensuring a modern gateway to global opportunities.

Highlighting the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Reddy affirmed its crucial role in safeguarding the city from floods. HYDRAA has already protected numerous parks and lakes, combating encroachments and securing government lands worth Rs 30,000 crore, ensuring a safer Hyderabad for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)