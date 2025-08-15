Omar Abdullah's Resolute Stand for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood
In a powerful Independence Day address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized linking terror attacks to Jammu and Kashmir's political future and announced a campaign for statehood restoration. He challenged Pakistan's influence and emphasized the need for democratic accountability in governance amidst past political setbacks.
- Country:
- India
On Independence Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered a passionate speech, denouncing the association of terror attacks with Jammu and Kashmir's political trajectory, and demanding that Pakistan not be permitted to dictate its future through terror.
Announcing a signature campaign to reclaim statehood, Abdullah expressed discontent with the region's current governance structure, describing it as inadequate for true democratic accountability. Launching a plan to rally public support, he promised to collect signatures as a mandate for restoring statehood.
Reflecting on the changes over the past years, Abdullah articulated his disillusionment with the existing system's inefficiency, promising not to relent until full statehood and justice are achieved, thereby advocating for a 'new Jammu and Kashmir.'
ALSO READ
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Modi Breaks Record with 12th Independence Day Speech, Announces Major Reforms
I salute our brave soldiers who punished masters of terror beyond their imagination: PM Modi in Independence Day speech from Red Fort.
Our military will decide the time and give fitting response to all acts of terror: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.
We must make it a habit to celebrate our diversity: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort.