Omar Abdullah's Resolute Stand for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered a passionate speech, denouncing the association of terror attacks with Jammu and Kashmir's political trajectory, and demanding that Pakistan not be permitted to dictate its future through terror.

Announcing a signature campaign to reclaim statehood, Abdullah expressed discontent with the region's current governance structure, describing it as inadequate for true democratic accountability. Launching a plan to rally public support, he promised to collect signatures as a mandate for restoring statehood.

Reflecting on the changes over the past years, Abdullah articulated his disillusionment with the existing system's inefficiency, promising not to relent until full statehood and justice are achieved, thereby advocating for a 'new Jammu and Kashmir.'