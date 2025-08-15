Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Resolute Stand for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood

In a powerful Independence Day address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized linking terror attacks to Jammu and Kashmir's political future and announced a campaign for statehood restoration. He challenged Pakistan's influence and emphasized the need for democratic accountability in governance amidst past political setbacks.

Updated: 15-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:22 IST
Omar Abdullah's Resolute Stand for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

On Independence Day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered a passionate speech, denouncing the association of terror attacks with Jammu and Kashmir's political trajectory, and demanding that Pakistan not be permitted to dictate its future through terror.

Announcing a signature campaign to reclaim statehood, Abdullah expressed discontent with the region's current governance structure, describing it as inadequate for true democratic accountability. Launching a plan to rally public support, he promised to collect signatures as a mandate for restoring statehood.

Reflecting on the changes over the past years, Abdullah articulated his disillusionment with the existing system's inefficiency, promising not to relent until full statehood and justice are achieved, thereby advocating for a 'new Jammu and Kashmir.'

