Rajanna's Political Resurgence: A Comeback Strategy in Karnataka
K N Rajanna, recently sacked from Karnataka's cabinet, is optimistic about returning as a minister under Siddaramaiah's government. His dismissal followed comments on alleged polling irregularities. Rajanna plans to visit New Delhi to understand the reasons and remains confident in his political future, despite internal party tensions.
- Country:
- India
K N Rajanna, a prominent figure recently ousted from the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka cabinet, remains hopeful for a return to his ministerial position. His confidence stems from his belief in resolving the issues with the Congress high command before the current government's term ends.
The former Cooperative Minister was removed reportedly due to his comments regarding Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' pertaining to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These remarks have apparently ruffled feathers within the Congress leadership, leading to his sudden dismissal.
Addressing the media, Rajanna highlighted his unwavering optimism, despite being unaware of the exact reasons for his removal. He aims to seek clarity from the party's high command in Delhi and expressed dedication to the public's welfare, citing that political fluctuations are a familiar terrain for him.
ALSO READ
BJP vs Congress: The Chess Game of Protests and Allegations
SC asks Telangana speaker to decide in 3 months plea for disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.
BJP Welcomes Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case, Demands Congress Apology
Acquitted in Malegaon Blast Case: BJP Demands Congress Apology Over 'Hindu Terror' Allegations
Amid US-India Tariff Tensions, Congress Urges Calm Negotiations