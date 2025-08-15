Punjab Congress Rallies for 2027 Elections Amid Accusations Against AAP and BJP

In an impassioned address, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged party members to ready themselves for the 2027 state assembly elections, underscoring public eagerness for a Congress comeback in Punjab.

Speaking at a memorial event for Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru, Warring sharply criticized the current Aam Aadmi Party administration, labeling it as discredited, and citing the state's fiscal mismanagement and land policy issues.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP-led Centre of electoral manipulation, urging vigilance against similar tactics in Punjab, while reinforcing that Punjab Congress remains united and focused on future electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)