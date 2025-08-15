BJP Gears Up for Vice Presidential Candidate Selection
The BJP parliamentary board is set to meet on August 17 to finalize the vice-presidential candidate for the ruling alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda have the authority to select the candidate. If contested, the election will occur on September 9.
The BJP parliamentary board is poised for a crucial meeting on August 17 to finalize their choice for the vice-presidential candidate representing the party-led ruling alliance in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda have been entrusted with the responsibility to select the candidate. The deadline for filing nominations falls on August 21.
With the NDA enjoying a comfortable majority within the electoral college comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, a victory seems assured. This election was prompted by Jagdeep Dhakhar's unexpected resignation.
