Rs 50,000 Crore Land Scam: Sanjay Raut Calls for Accountability

In a bold move, Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has accused top officials and political figures of involvement in a massive Rs 50,000 crore land scam in Maharashtra. This alleged scam involves the illegal transfer of approximately 4,078 acres of forest land in Raigad to the Bivalkar family by CIDCO.

Raut directly implicated Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as key figures in this scandal, accusing them of colluding with various government departments to execute the transfer. He has called for the immediate dismissal of Shinde and Shirsat, demanding a thorough investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate.

Raut's letter outlines alleged financial improprieties, claiming that substantial sums of money were misappropriated by the officials involved. He criticizes Shah for allegedly maintaining connections with the accused and questions the lack of action from investigative agencies. This controversy stirs wider implications for governance in Maharashtra.

