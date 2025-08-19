Left Menu

India-China Relations: A New Era of Cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasizes a positive shift in India-China relations, urging partnership over rivalry. With ties strained since 2020, Wang's visit to India aims to revive cooperation, maintain border peace, and uphold global responsibility as the two largest developing nations on world affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • China

India and China are witnessing a positive shift in bilateral relations, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscoring the need to approach each other as partners rather than competitors. Wang, currently visiting New Delhi, emphasized the potential for cooperation during talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China. As both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Wang pointed to lessons from past challenges, including the strained ties resulting from the Eastern Ladakh standoff, to pave the way for future collaboration.

Stressing mutual respect and trust, Wang advocates for common development and win-win cooperation. The visit is seen as a step towards rebuilding the India-China relationship after recent tensions, with the two nations aiming to contribute to a stable global order as influential developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

