Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed optimism about the U.S. commitment to achieving long-term peace in Ukraine during last Friday's summit in Alaska. Lavrov acknowledged the cooperative atmosphere between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov's comments, broadcasted on the Rossiya 24 channel, highlighted the contrast between the U.S. and European approaches to the Ukraine crisis. He noted that European leaders, who participated in discussions with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House, emphasized a cease-fire but also planned to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

This underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding Ukraine, where diplomatic and military strategies vary significantly across international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)