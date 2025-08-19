Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: U.S.-Russia Dialogue on Ukraine Peace

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the U.S.'s sincere commitment to fostering long-term peace in Ukraine following the recent Alaska summit. Lavrov praised the 'very good' atmosphere of the Putin-Trump meeting, contrasting it with Europe's stance, which focused strictly on a cease-fire and continued arms supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:53 IST
