Opposition Unites: B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential Nominee
Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy is nominated as the joint Vice-Presidential candidate by Opposition parties. Announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, this move is portrayed as an 'ideological battle.' Reddy's esteemed legal career and commitment to justice are highlighted by the Opposition.
In a strategic political move, the Opposition parties have united to nominate former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their vice-presidential candidate. This announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who characterized the upcoming election as an 'ideological battle' crucial for India's democracy.
Reddy, renowned for his distinguished legal career, including positions such as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court, is seen as a champion for social and economic justice. His commitment to pro-poor policies and constitutional rights has garnered wide admiration across political lines.
This nomination sets the stage for a South versus South contest, with the BJP-led NDA nominating Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The Opposition's choice of Reddy is a calculated strategy to unite support, presenting a non-political face that resonates with parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite YSRCP's support for the NDA nominee.
