Left Menu

Opposition Unites: B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential Nominee

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy is nominated as the joint Vice-Presidential candidate by Opposition parties. Announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, this move is portrayed as an 'ideological battle.' Reddy's esteemed legal career and commitment to justice are highlighted by the Opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:00 IST
Opposition Unites: B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential Nominee
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, the Opposition parties have united to nominate former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their vice-presidential candidate. This announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who characterized the upcoming election as an 'ideological battle' crucial for India's democracy.

Reddy, renowned for his distinguished legal career, including positions such as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court, is seen as a champion for social and economic justice. His commitment to pro-poor policies and constitutional rights has garnered wide admiration across political lines.

This nomination sets the stage for a South versus South contest, with the BJP-led NDA nominating Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The Opposition's choice of Reddy is a calculated strategy to unite support, presenting a non-political face that resonates with parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite YSRCP's support for the NDA nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025