Russian Calls for Thorough Preparation of Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the necessity for thorough preparation for any high-level talks involving Ukraine, suggesting that discussions should not be driven by media attention. Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through well-prepared bilateral and trilateral negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the importance of meticulous groundwork for potential negotiations concerning Ukraine, involving national leaders. His statement followed a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which aimed at setting the stage for talks including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During an interview on Rossiya-24, Lavrov highlighted Russia's dedication to resolving the Ukraine conflict through both bilateral and trilateral formats, as stated repeatedly by President Putin. Lavrov underscored that these discussions should not be pursued with the objective of media sensationalism.

He further explained that meetings involving heads of states require comprehensive preparation to ensure substantive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

