Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the importance of meticulous groundwork for potential negotiations concerning Ukraine, involving national leaders. His statement followed a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which aimed at setting the stage for talks including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During an interview on Rossiya-24, Lavrov highlighted Russia's dedication to resolving the Ukraine conflict through both bilateral and trilateral formats, as stated repeatedly by President Putin. Lavrov underscored that these discussions should not be pursued with the objective of media sensationalism.

He further explained that meetings involving heads of states require comprehensive preparation to ensure substantive progress.

