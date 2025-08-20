Safety Concerns Rise Following Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

In a critical development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting the potential implications for citizen safety under central-controlled policing. Chaturvedi questioned the safety assurances for ordinary citizens when even the Chief Minister faces threats. She urged the Home Ministry to address this pressing issue.

Reacting to the alarming incident, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat expressed his faith in Gupta's resilience, emphasizing her commitment to her duties. BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva confirmed Gupta's stable condition, reassuring that her public engagements remain unaffected. Gupta continues to face challenges head-on despite facing a possible security breach.

The attack occurred during a public hearing session when a man attempted to pull CM Gupta, leading to a minor scuffle. The suspect was swiftly apprehended by police, and an investigation is ongoing. State BJP leader Sachdeva dismissed rumors of additional threats and reinforced the CM's determination to resume her public duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)