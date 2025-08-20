Safety Concerns Rise Following Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi voices concern about safety in Delhi after an attack on CM Rekha Gupta. BJP assures her condition is stable. This incident sparks debates on citizen safety under central policing as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a critical development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlighting the potential implications for citizen safety under central-controlled policing. Chaturvedi questioned the safety assurances for ordinary citizens when even the Chief Minister faces threats. She urged the Home Ministry to address this pressing issue.
Reacting to the alarming incident, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat expressed his faith in Gupta's resilience, emphasizing her commitment to her duties. BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva confirmed Gupta's stable condition, reassuring that her public engagements remain unaffected. Gupta continues to face challenges head-on despite facing a possible security breach.
The attack occurred during a public hearing session when a man attempted to pull CM Gupta, leading to a minor scuffle. The suspect was swiftly apprehended by police, and an investigation is ongoing. State BJP leader Sachdeva dismissed rumors of additional threats and reinforced the CM's determination to resume her public duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Safety Concerns: Urgent Call for Filling Train Manager Posts
Safety First: Signage Installation Ordered on Shillong-Dawki Road After Tragic Accident
Kerala Chief Minister Orders Urgent Building Inspections Amid Safety Concerns
Kirsi Alm-Lytz: Leading Nuclear Safety and Inspiring Women in STEM at the IAEA
Meghalaya Braces for Heavy Downpour: Safety Warning Issued