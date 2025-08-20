BJP's Vivek Thakur Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Yatra, Alleges 'Tourist Spot' Politics
BJP MP Vivek Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', accusing Gandhi of treating Bihar as a mere election 'tourist spot'. Thakur criticized Gandhi's alleged disruptive thinking, while BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Gandhi's efforts a 'shop of lies'. Gandhi insisted Bihar is resisting electoral fraud.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Vivek Thakur has criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the election-bound state of Bihar, alleging that Gandhi treats the state as a "tourist spot" visited only during election times. Thakur, speaking at the Parliament premises, claimed that disruptive thinking has become Gandhi's "habit."
Thakur's critique follows BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's allegations that Rahul Gandhi is operating a "jhooth ki dukaan" (shop of lies) as he leads the yatra. Bhatia questioned whether Gandhi would apologize for spreading "falsehoods" and referenced the Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition challenging the Maharashtra Assembly elections over claims of bogus voting.
Despite the accusations, Rahul Gandhi stated in Parliament that the yatra is receiving a "very good" response and highlighted Bihar's active resistance against alleged electoral fraud. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which began in Sasaram, aims to protest against the Election Commission's voter list revisions and will cover over 1,300 km across more than 20 districts before concluding in Patna.
