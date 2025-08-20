Left Menu

Historic Cabinet Expansion: Chhattisgarh's New Political Landscape Unveiled

Chhattisgarh's cabinet, traditionally a 13-member body, expanded to 14 members, the largest in its history, with three new BJP MLAs inducted. This move aligns with the constitutional provisions and reflects a balance of caste and regional representation, further strengthening the BJP's political influence in the state.

In a historic move, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expanded the state cabinet to its largest size, inducting three new BJP MLAs. These additions bring the total number of ministers to 14, surpassing the traditional 13, as the state aligns with constitutional guidelines.

The new inductees, Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav, took their oaths in a ceremony overseen by Governor Ramen Deka at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. As first-time MLAs, they represent diverse communities, solidifying the political and social balance within the cabinet.

Chhattisgarh has adopted the 'Haryana model' of governance, ensuring representation from each major community and region. This strategic move comes as the BJP strengthens its foothold after winning 54 seats in the recent assembly elections, replacing the Congress, and setting a new precedent in state politics.

