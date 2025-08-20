Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Row: BJP and JD(S) Criticize Congress Government's Borrowing Strategy

BJP and JD(S) have criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for borrowing Rs 63,000 crore in 2023-24 to fund guarantee schemes, as per a CAG report. They allege financial mismanagement, rising debts, and misallocation of funds. Contrarily, Congress argues the allocations aim at development and welfare projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:04 IST
Karnataka's Financial Row: BJP and JD(S) Criticize Congress Government's Borrowing Strategy
BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Y (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over its borrowing spree, which hit Rs 63,000 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This financial strategy, highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who allege poor fiscal management.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty criticized the government for a 20 percent increase in borrowing compared to the previous year, attributing this to fiscal mismanagement and an expanding deficit. Shetty pointed to delayed salaries for contract workers as evidence of the government's precarious financial situation and called for a transparent white paper on the issue.

Congress, on the other hand, stood by its decision, with Minister KH Muniyappa stating that the borrowed funds are being used for development projects and welfare schemes. The report notes that allocations include significant amounts for flagship programs like the Gruha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes, despite an ongoing debate over fiscal prudence and economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025