Karnataka's Financial Row: BJP and JD(S) Criticize Congress Government's Borrowing Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over its borrowing spree, which hit Rs 63,000 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This financial strategy, highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who allege poor fiscal management.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty criticized the government for a 20 percent increase in borrowing compared to the previous year, attributing this to fiscal mismanagement and an expanding deficit. Shetty pointed to delayed salaries for contract workers as evidence of the government's precarious financial situation and called for a transparent white paper on the issue.

Congress, on the other hand, stood by its decision, with Minister KH Muniyappa stating that the borrowed funds are being used for development projects and welfare schemes. The report notes that allocations include significant amounts for flagship programs like the Gruha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes, despite an ongoing debate over fiscal prudence and economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)