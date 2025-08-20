Left Menu

Opposition MPs Stage Walkout Amidst SIR Debate Demand

Opposition MPs exited the Rajya Sabha after their demand for a debate on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was ignored. Despite their protest, which included accusations of 'vote theft' against the Union government, the House proceeded to discuss the IIT Amendment Bill.

On Wednesday, opposition Members of Parliament made a significant exit from the Rajya Sabha, following unheeded calls for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. Their dissatisfaction was underscored by accusations of 'vote theft' directed at the Union government.

The session saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch period, hinting at the mounting tension. Yet, proceedings resumed at 2 pm, with opposition MPs quickly renewing their demands for an SIR discussion, highlighting growing concerns about electoral integrity.

Unfazed by the protest, the Rajya Sabha moved forward with its agenda, taking up The Indian Institute of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The opposition, however, chose to stage a walkout, emphasizing their discontent as legislative activities continued unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

