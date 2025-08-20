Left Menu

Pope Leo's First International Journey: A Historic Visit to Lebanon

Pope Leo, the first American pope, has announced plans to visit Lebanon by December, marking a significant diplomatic step. Lebanese preparations are underway, with discussions for an end-of-year visit. The trip, potentially including Turkey, follows the footsteps of Pope Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:28 IST
Pope Leo's First International Journey: A Historic Visit to Lebanon
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, is set to make his first international visit to Lebanon by December, as announced by Lebanon's top Catholic official, Cardinal Bechara Rai.

Although a specific date hasn't been set, preparations are in progress, with detailed discussions occurring. This visit continues the legacy of Pope Francis, who planned to visit but was impeded by health issues.

The Vatican, maintaining its tradition of outreach, aims to engage with local Catholics and carry on international diplomacy, potentially expanding the trip to include Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025