Pope Leo's First International Journey: A Historic Visit to Lebanon

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, is set to make his first international visit to Lebanon by December, as announced by Lebanon's top Catholic official, Cardinal Bechara Rai.

Although a specific date hasn't been set, preparations are in progress, with detailed discussions occurring. This visit continues the legacy of Pope Francis, who planned to visit but was impeded by health issues.

The Vatican, maintaining its tradition of outreach, aims to engage with local Catholics and carry on international diplomacy, potentially expanding the trip to include Turkey.

