Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Exposes Political Harassment

Malayalam actress Rini Ann George held a press conference on Wednesday to accuse a well-known youth leader of a prominent political party of repeated harassment. She alleged that he sent her inappropriate messages and invited her to meet at a five-star hotel, despite her previous warnings and complaints to party officials.

During the conference, George detailed how the leader first contacted her through social media three years ago, starting a pattern of objectionable behavior. She criticized senior party members for ignoring her concerns and allowing the leader to maintain influential roles within the party.

Despite fears for her safety and skepticism towards the justice system, George chose to speak out publicly following a viral online interview. She voiced her intent to support other women allegedly targeted by the same leader and urged political figures to uphold moral standards.

