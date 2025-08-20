Left Menu

Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Exposes Political Harassment

Actress Rini Ann George accused a youth leader from a prominent political party of sending her inappropriate messages and inviting her to a hotel. She claims senior party officials ignored her complaints, prompting her to speak out publicly in support of other women allegedly harassed by the leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:00 IST
Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Exposes Political Harassment
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actress Rini Ann George held a press conference on Wednesday to accuse a well-known youth leader of a prominent political party of repeated harassment. She alleged that he sent her inappropriate messages and invited her to meet at a five-star hotel, despite her previous warnings and complaints to party officials.

During the conference, George detailed how the leader first contacted her through social media three years ago, starting a pattern of objectionable behavior. She criticized senior party members for ignoring her concerns and allowing the leader to maintain influential roles within the party.

Despite fears for her safety and skepticism towards the justice system, George chose to speak out publicly following a viral online interview. She voiced her intent to support other women allegedly targeted by the same leader and urged political figures to uphold moral standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025