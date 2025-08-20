Texas Redistricting Battle Heats Up: Republicans Aim to Flip House Seats

Texas lawmakers are embroiled in a fierce debate over a proposed congressional map aimed at flipping five Democratic-held U.S. House seats in the next midterm elections.

This controversial plan, spearheaded by Republicans, seeks to consolidate their power by integrating conservative voters into districts currently controlled by Democrats, thereby intensifying the ongoing national redistricting battle.

Democrats argue the redistricting effort is both illegal and discriminatory, raising concerns about its impact on racial minority voting power and igniting a wave of potential legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)