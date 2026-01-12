Republicans Unite to Safeguard Federal Reserve Independence
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski supports Thom Tillis' efforts to prevent Trump's Fed nominees after the Justice Department's threat to indict Jerome Powell. She stresses that losing Fed independence could destabilize markets and disrupt the broader economy.
In a significant move, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has announced her support for fellow Republican Thom Tillis' initiative to block President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve nominees.
This decision follows a weekend development where the Justice Department threatened to indict Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, raising concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve.
Murkowski emphasized the critical need to protect the Fed's autonomy, stating, 'The stakes are too high to look the other way; losing its independence could destabilize our markets and disrupt the broader economy.'
